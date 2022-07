One terrorist killed in Baramulla

A terrorist has been killed by security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is still going on. In the Binnar area of ​​Baramulla, security forces surrounded some terrorists at night.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:23 AM IST

A terrorist has been killed by security forces in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. The operation is still going on. In the Binnar area of ​​Baramulla, security forces surrounded some terrorists at night.