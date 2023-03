videoDetails

Operation continues for Amritpal's arrest, internet service suspends in many districts of Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

Chief of 'Waris Punjab De' Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive. Police operation is going on for arrest. So far 78 people have been arrested. Internet is closed in many districts of Punjab. Section 144 has also been invoked.