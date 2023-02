videoDetails

Opposition Party Leaders Meeting Begins on Adani Case

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

Opposition is holding a big meeting on Hindenburg's report regarding continuous stock fall in Adani. Leaders of 16 opposition parties will be present in this meeting. During this meeting, the opposition will make a strategy to present its point. Apart from this, the leaders of the opposition parties will also sit on dharna in front of the Gandhi idol.