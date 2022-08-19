NewsVideos

Opposition emerges as a strong alternative to BJP in 2024 - Akhilesh Yadav

Ever since Nitish left the BJP, many parties of the country have started seeing a ray of hope. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has now stated that in 2024 opposition will emerge as a strong alternative to the BJP.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
