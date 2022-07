Owaisi attacks CM Yogi on Kanwar Yatra

Owaisi attacks CM Yogi on Kanwar Yatra. Owaisi tweeted and said, Police is showering flowers on Kanwariyas, Kanwariyas are being worshiped with the tricolour. At the same time, Owaisi said, Kanwar Yatra, meat was banned in UP.

Jul 27, 2022

