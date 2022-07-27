NewsVideos

Owaisi takes a jibe on warm welcome of Kanwariyas in UP

Kanwariyas were warmly welcomed at many places in Uttar Pradesh. Flowers were showered on them. Taking a jibe on the warm welcome to the Kanwariyas, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that now bulldozers should not run at the homes of Muslims. Owaisi also targeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 05:32 PM IST
