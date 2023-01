videoDetails

Pakistan: Now Imran Khan Does Not Shy Away From Play Boy Image Now? Controversial Video And Audio Clip Goes Viral

| Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been seen to be an aggressor ever since the Shehbaz government came into power. Now, Imran Khan has admitted that he was a playboy. Many controversial videos and audio clips related to this are going viral on socia media.