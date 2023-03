videoDetails

Pakistan's Home Minister makes big remark on former PM Imran Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan fled to a neighbor's house a day ago by scaling the wall of his residence in Lahore to escape arrest in the Toshakhana case.