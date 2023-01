videoDetails

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif Makes Big Statement,says, 'We Suffered Losses Due To 3 Wars With India'

| Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

A shocking statement has come from Paksitan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Shehbaz said that Pakistan has suffered loss by fighting 3 wars with India. Pakistan is economically weak. Poverty and unemployment have increased in Pakistan. UAE can bring India-Pak together. He has given this statement in an interview. Watch video..