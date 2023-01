videoDetails

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know What PM Modi says on the question of learning more and more languages?

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

On the platform of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was questioned by two girl students about multilingual language learning. In response to this question, PM Modi gave a very beautiful answer. Know what PM Modi said.