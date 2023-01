videoDetails

Pathan' movie to release in theaters today, Hindu organizations' protest intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 09:12 AM IST

Pathan Movie: Shahrukh Khan's Pathan movie surrounded by controversies is going to be released today in theaters across the country. In view of this, the opposition of Hindu organizations has intensified. At the same time, the multiplex operators who are releasing the film have expressed the possibility of sabotage.