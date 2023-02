videoDetails

Patna Parking Incident: Giriraj Singh attacks Bihar Government,says,'Nitish Kumar's Credibility is over'

| Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 03:23 PM IST

Politics has intensified over Patna Parking Dispute. Giriraj Singh has besieged Bihar government over this matter and said, 'Nitish Kumar's credibility is over.' Watch Exclusive Conversation with Giriraj Singh.