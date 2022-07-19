Patna Terror Module: There was a plan to protest on the PM's visit

It has been revealed on behalf of Armaan and Athar, arrested from Patna, that there was a conspiracy to protest on their behalf before the Prime Minister's program. Even in the PM's route, there was a preparation for the protest .

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

