Pegasus Spyware Case: will Rahul Gandhi apologize now? - BJP

While speaking in the press conference on Pegasus issue, Ravi Shankar Prasad attacked the Congress fiercely. He raised questions that Congress had stalled Parliament on Pegasus, will Rahul Gandhi apologize now?

| Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 04:07 PM IST

