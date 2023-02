videoDetails

Perfume Bomb In J&K: Know What is this New Form of IED?

| Updated: Feb 03, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Jammu-Kashmir Police arrested Perfume Bomb Terrorist on Thursday. The terrorist who hid this perfume bomb is linked to Lashkar. Jammu and Kashmir police have exposed this conspiracy before the blast took place. The terrorist had hidden perfume IED in many areas. Know in this report what is a perfume bomb?