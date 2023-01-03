NewsVideos
PM Modi Addresses Indian Science Congress' Inauguration Programme, says,'Diseases need to be identified in time'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Indian Science Congress. During this, he said that the role of India's scientific power will be very important in the height at which India will be in the next 25 years. When the determination to serve the country is combined with the passion in science, then the results also come unprecedented. PM Modi said that the scientific approach with which today's India is moving forward, we are also seeing its results. India is fast joining the top countries of the world in the field of science.

