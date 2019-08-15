PM Modi addresses nation on its 73rd Independence day celebration from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has begun his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort by conveying Independence Day greetings. Then he says 'We do not believe in creating problems or dragging them. In less than 70 days of our new Government, Article 370 was revoked, and in both Houses of Parliament, 2/3rd of the members supported this move. The old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities.