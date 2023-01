videoDetails

PM Modi arrived in Hubli, Karnataka, did a grand road show

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:42 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Hubli in Karnataka today. During this, a large number of people were standing on both sides of the road to welcome PM Modi. PM Modi also accepted the greetings of the people while doing the road show.