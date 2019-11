PM Modi at Kartarpur Corridor inauguration, thanks Pakistan PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor and flagged off the first Jatha of devotees for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, thanked his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan Niazi for understanding the sentiments of Indians and opening the corridor. "I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiments of India," PM Modi said ahead of the inauguration at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab.