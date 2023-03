videoDetails

PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi for UK remarks

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Months before the Karnataka assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again reached Mandya and Hubli-Dharwad on his state tour. Rahul Gandhi targeted. PM said- It is unfortunate that questions were raised on India's democracy in London.