PM Modi Birthday: 'Women's power in new India'

After leaving the Cheetahs in Kuno National Park, PM Narendra Modi addressed the women of Self Help Group in Sheopur. PM Modi said that where the representation of women increases, success is automatically decided.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

