NewsVideos

PM Modi can visit Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow- Sources

|Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 12:18 AM IST
As per sources, Prime Minister Modi can visit Morbi tomorrow. Here orders have been given to investigate the Morbi accident. With this, a 5-member team has also been formed.

All Videos

Rajkot MP Kundaria claims 60 bodies recovered from Morbi accident site
2:23
Rajkot MP Kundaria claims 60 bodies recovered from Morbi accident site
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident
1:18
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Morbi accident
3:31
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Morbi accident
Over 30 dead after bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi
2:42
Over 30 dead after bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi
Amit Shah expresses grief over Morbi accident
3:1
Amit Shah expresses grief over Morbi accident

Trending Videos

2:23
Rajkot MP Kundaria claims 60 bodies recovered from Morbi accident site
1:18
President Draupadi Murmu expresses grief by tweeting on the Morbi accident
3:31
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expresses grief over Morbi accident
2:42
Over 30 dead after bridge collapses in Gujarat's Morbi
3:1
Amit Shah expresses grief over Morbi accident
bridge collapse in morbi,morbi bridge collapse,Bridge collapse,bridge collapse in gujarat,Gujarat Bridge Collapse,bridge collapse gujrat,bridge collapse in india,Bridge collapse video,bridge collapsed,morbi cable bridge collapse,bridge collapse in morbi village,Morbi,bridge collapse in saurashtra,morbi bridge collapse update,morbi bridge,hanging bridge morbi,visuals of bridge collapse gujarat,Collapse,three injured in cable bridge collapse,Breaking News,