PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
160 countries of the world came together in Dubai on the issue of climate change. India was given special attention on this occasion. In such a situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the conference and gave a strong message to the world.
