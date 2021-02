PM Modi gets emotional in Rajya Sabha, tears burst during farewell address for Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again addressed the Rajya Sabha. Four MPs, including Ghulam Nabi Azad of Congress, are being bid farewell to the House. During this, PM Narendra Modi praised Ghulam Nabi Azad. After a terrorist incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional in the House, citing a phone conversation with Ghulam Nabi Azad.