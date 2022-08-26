NewsVideos

PM Modi got emotional on Ghulam Nabi's farewell

Ghulam Nabi Azad has left the Congress party and he has resigned from all party posts including primary membership. See how at one time during the farewell of Ghulam Nabi from the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi had spoken to him passionately.

Aug 26, 2022
