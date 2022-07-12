NewsVideos

PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM Modi gave a big gift to Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi has inaugurated the airport and AIIMS in Deoghar. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of other 16,000 crore projects in Jharkhand.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi has inaugurated the airport and AIIMS in Deoghar. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of other 16,000 crore projects in Jharkhand.

All Videos

PM Modi's road show in Jharkhand
5:45
PM Modi's road show in Jharkhand
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President absconding in Sri Lanka
14:48
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President absconding in Sri Lanka
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Airport in Deoghar
12:13
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Airport in Deoghar
Population Control: Controversy over population control
21:58
Population Control: Controversy over population control
Population control is necessary- UP Deputy CM Brijesh
2:16
Population control is necessary- UP Deputy CM Brijesh

Trending Videos

5:45
PM Modi's road show in Jharkhand
14:48
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President absconding in Sri Lanka
12:13
PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Airport in Deoghar
21:58
Population Control: Controversy over population control
2:16
Population control is necessary- UP Deputy CM Brijesh
pm modi jharkhand,pm modi jharkhand zee news,pm modi jharkhand visit zee,pm in jharkhand,modi in deoghar,modi jharkhand,Modi in Jharkhand,Zee News,Zee News Live TV,Zee News live,Jharkhand,Jharkhand news,zee live tv,झारखण्ड न्यूज़,झारखण्ड,pm in deoghar,deoghar jharkhand,deoghar airport news,deoghar news,deoghar news live,deoghar live,Deoghar airport,Deoghar,Hemant Soren,PM Modi speech,PM Speech live,JMM,BJP,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,pm live,