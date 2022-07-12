PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS, Airport in Deoghar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi has inaugurated the airport and AIIMS in Deoghar. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of other 16,000 crore projects in Jharkhand. PM Modi said, people's dream is coming true. This will make the lives of millions of people easier.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:37 PM IST

