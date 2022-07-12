NewsVideos

PM Modi Jharkhand Visit: PM's big gift to Jharkhand during Deoghar visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi has inaugurated the airport and AIIMS in Deoghar. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of other 16,000 crore projects in Jharkhand. PM Modi said, people's dream is coming true. This will make the lives of millions of people easier.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big gift to Jharkhand during his visit to Deoghar. PM Modi has inaugurated the airport and AIIMS in Deoghar. Apart from this, PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of other 16,000 crore projects in Jharkhand. PM Modi said, people's dream is coming true. This will make the lives of millions of people easier.

All Videos

Shaadi.com founder offers to find a wife for Nagaland minister, see reply | Zee English News | Viral
Shaadi.com founder offers to find a wife for Nagaland minister, see reply | Zee English News | Viral
Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
15:36
Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
4:39
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment

Trending Videos

Shaadi.com founder offers to find a wife for Nagaland minister, see reply | Zee English News | Viral
15:36
Time Machine: Benazir Bhutto-- The girl who mesmerised Shimla
4:39
Sri Lanka Crisis Explained
Know about Meghalaya’s Behdienkhlam Festival | Festivals of India
Know which shows topped the Hindi streaming ratings | Zee English News | Entertainment
pm modi jharkhand,pm modi jharkhand zee news,pm modi jharkhand visit zee,pm in jharkhand,modi in deoghar,modi jharkhand,Modi in Jharkhand,Zee News,Jharkhand,Jharkhand news,zee live tv,झारखण्ड न्यूज़,झारखण्ड,pm in deoghar,deoghar jharkhand,deoghar airport news,deoghar news,deoghar news live,deoghar live,Deoghar airport,Deoghar,Hemant Soren,PM Modi speech,PM Speech live,JMM,BJP,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,pm modi deoghar speech,