PM Modi made big bets on Muslims for 2024

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi has played a big bet on Muslims. Which can prove to be a big advantage for the BJP. The class of Muslims about which PM Modi has made a strategy, their population is 85 percent. In this report, know who are these Muslims in PM Modi's strategy and what is the plan made by BJP on this.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi has played a big bet on Muslims. Which can prove to be a big advantage for the BJP. The class of Muslims about which PM Modi has made a strategy, their population is 85 percent. In this report, know who are these Muslims in PM Modi's strategy and what is the plan made by BJP on this.