PM Modi makes his mother’s 100th birthday special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gandhinagar on the second day of his Gujarat tour. PM Modi's mother Heeraben entered 100th year today. Making the mother's 100th birthday special, the PM went to her Gandhinagar home and took the blessings of the mother. On this occasion, PM Modi washed his mother's feet and made her face sweet by feeding her sweets.

|Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 08:43 AM IST
