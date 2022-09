PM Modi meets Russian President Putin at SCO summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the ongoing SCO Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. During this, he thanked for the help given during the Ukraine war.

| Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:20 AM IST

