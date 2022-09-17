NewsVideos

PM Modi releases cheetahs in MP’s Kuno National Park

Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures built in the Kuno-Palpur Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. These cheetahs were brought to Gwalior airport by special aircraft. From here he was taken to Coono National Park by Chinook helicopter.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures built in the Kuno-Palpur Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. These cheetahs were brought to Gwalior airport by special aircraft. From here he was taken to Coono National Park by Chinook helicopter.

All Videos

Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations

Trending Videos

1:38
Four supporters of Amanatullah arrested for stopping ACB team
11:36
Chandigarh MMS Scandal : Whatsapp chat of accused student surfaced
4:37
Badhir News: AAP is working to kill demons- Kejriwal
5:13
What is the truth behind Lord Hanuman's blinking in the temple of Khargone?
19:25
BJP retaliates on Kejriwal's allegations
how to wish modi ji on his birthday2022,Narendra Modi,Samarkand,Modi,Modi birthday,kuno national park,Narendra Modi birthday,sco full form,SCO,17 september 2022,sco summit 2022,SCO summit,Uzbekistan,cheetah in india,Namibia,PM Modi birthday,17 september,PM Modi,Vladimir Putin,modi ji birthday,modi age,modi birthday date,narendra modi age modi ji,Pakistan PM,narendra modi birthday wishes,narendra modi birthday 2022,