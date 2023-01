videoDetails

PM Modi Responds on Average Student Question says, 'Average students should do unusual things'

| Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 01:22 PM IST

In the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. During this, a student questioned about being an average student. Answering this question in a very eloquent way, PM Modi said, 'Average people should do unusual things'