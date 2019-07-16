close

PM Modi strict on the functioning of ministers and MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to focus on animal welfare and humanitarian issues as he laid down the roadmap for the government till 2025. Speaking at the parliamentary party meeting, Modi asked MPs to pay attention to their constituencies and come up with an innovative idea, stressing that the first impression is the last impression. “MPs need to work as a team with officers. Focus on animal welfare as this is the season when animals are prone to falling ill,” he said.

Jul 16, 2019, 11:58 AM IST

