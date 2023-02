videoDetails

PM Modi to issue statement on Budget 2023 in a while

| Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 07:25 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the general budget for the year 2023-24 in Parliament on Wednesday. With the next Lok Sabha elections to be held in April or May of 2024, Budget 2023 is the last full budget in the second term of the Modi government. Announcing the budget, Nirmala Sitharaman said that this is the first budget of Amritkal.