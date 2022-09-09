NewsVideos

PM Modi unveils statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya path. First of all, the statue of Netaji was unveiled in this program. On 23 January this year, on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji here and today a grand statue of Netaji has been installed at the same place.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:21 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya path. First of all, the statue of Netaji was unveiled in this program. On 23 January this year, on the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji here and today a grand statue of Netaji has been installed at the same place.

All Videos

Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market
7:8
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market
Neeraj Chopra once again makes the entire country proud by winning Diamond League Win!
Neeraj Chopra once again makes the entire country proud by winning Diamond League Win!
Sonali Phogat Case: Big action against Goa's Curlies restaurant
1:23
Sonali Phogat Case: Big action against Goa's Curlies restaurant
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path
5:6
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path
World leaders pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II
13:57
World leaders pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Trending Videos

7:8
Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Azad market
Neeraj Chopra once again makes the entire country proud by winning Diamond League Win!
1:23
Sonali Phogat Case: Big action against Goa's Curlies restaurant
5:6
PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path
13:57
World leaders pay tribute after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Kartavya Path,kartavya path inaugration,kartavya path delhi,kartavya path video,PM Modi,pm modi kartavya path,pm modi kartavya path inauguration,pm modi speech today,pm modi speech today live zee news,PM Modi speech,pm modi in dehi,pm modi at rajpath,narendra modi rajpath,narendra modi rajpath speech,India Gate,india gate kartavya path,new delhi kartavya path,netaji statue unveiled,Netaji Subash Chandra Bose,Central Vista inaugration,