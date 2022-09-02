PM Modi Vs All in 2024?

On one hand the opposition is trying to unite before 2024, on the other hand PM Modi made a big attack on this effort. PM Modi has targeted corruption and polarization. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav retaliated on the allegations of PM Modi. Now the question arises whether opposing Modi means that you are corrupt.

| Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 08:10 PM IST

