PM Modi's convoy reaches Varanasi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Prime Minister's convoy has reached Varanasi, the city of Shiva. During this, BJP workers gave a grand welcome to PM Modi. During this, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate project worth Rupees 1785 crores and will also lay foundation stone of Ropeway project.