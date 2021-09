PM Modi's plane Air India One reaches Washington, US without any halt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for America on his second international trip after the lockdown. He made his first long flight in the newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft named 'Air India One'. The B777 aircraft has state-of-the-art missile defense systems called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suite (SPS).