PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Cheetahs return to India's soil

PM Narendra Modi’s Birthday: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday for a period of 16 days as Seva Pakhwara (service fortnight). To celebrate PM’s birthday, BJP has decided to organise events from September 17 (his birthday) to October 2.

|Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
