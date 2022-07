PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Akshaya Patra midday meal kitchen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Varanasi on Thursday to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects worth Rs 1,800 crore aimed at promoting 'ease of living'. PM Modi inaugurated Akshaya Patra Kitchen.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

