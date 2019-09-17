close

PoK is part of India, expect to have physical jurisdiction over it one day: MEA

India on Tuesday reiterated its stand on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) clearly stating that the region is part of India and the country expects to have the physical jurisdiction over it one day. Addressing the media on the completion of 100 days of his government, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that India's position on PoK has always been very clear. "Our position on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has always been and will always be very clear. PoK is part of India and we expect one day that we will have the physical jurisdiction over it."

Sep 17, 2019, 20:22 PM IST

