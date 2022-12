videoDetails

Police Arrests Congress leader Raja Pateriya in controversial remarks case against PM Modi

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:48 AM IST

Congress leader Raja Pateriya had given an objectionable statement on PM Modi. Pateriya said that if the constitution is to be saved then it is necessary to kill PM. He also clarified the statement later. Taking action against this statement, police have arrested Raja Pateriya.