Police detain 15 people in Nettaru murder case

BJP Yuva Morcha district Secretary Praveen Nettaru was brutally murdered in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. After the killing of BJP worker, anger can be seen among the people. So in this murder case, 15 people have been detained and questioned.

|Updated: Jul 27, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
