Police Firing News: 6 people died in Meghalaya police firing

|Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 05:30 PM IST
Six people have died in police firing on the Assam-Meghalaya border. An employee of the Assam Forest Department is also included in the dead. Meghalaya Police has ordered an inquiry.

Google Maps to soon bring AR-based search with Live View
Google Maps to soon bring AR-based search with Live View

