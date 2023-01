videoDetails

Police Might Conduct Lie Detector Test of the accused In Delhi's Kanjhawala Girl Accident Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 11:06 AM IST

Police might conduct Lie Detector Test of the accused in Delhi's Kanjhawala Case. According to Delhi Police officials, 'there are contradictions in the statements of accused', due to which the police can take permission from the court for the lie detector test in Kanjhawala Case.