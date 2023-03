videoDetails

Police reached Assam with Khalistani supporters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

Police has taken Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh and his supporters to Assam. After which the reaction of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has come to the fore. Assam CM said that the police do this for security reasons.