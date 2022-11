Political uproar over UCC before the election | Watch

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:13 PM IST

The politics regarding UCC has intensified before the elections. On one hand, Gujarat BJP President CR Patil said that UCC will be brought in the assembly as soon as the government is formed in Gujarat. He has also said that the UCC should have come a long time ago. At the same time, opponents of BJP are coming out openly to stop it from being implemented. But the same biggest opposition party Congress seems to be in dilemma.