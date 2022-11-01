Politics intensified over Morbi accident | Watch

Nov 01, 2022

Jaisukh Patel, the owner of Oreva Group, has not been arrested yet. Questions are also being raised that the names of those responsible are not there in the FIR written after the Morbi accident. Now the politics has also intensified regarding the Morbi accident. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has made a big attack on BJP over the Morbi accident. Manish Sisodia said that this is not an accident but a murder. Also said that BJP's corruption is behind this accident.Watch this report