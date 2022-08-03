Politics on Tricolor is not right, says Sambit Patra

Speaking on the politics happening on the Tiranga Yatra, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it is not right to do politics on it. He further said that the tricolor belonged to everyone and PM Modi had appealed to everyone to join it.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

